Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram soft-lands on Moon AGAIN! Successfully undergoes hop experiment – Watch video here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) today to share a video of the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander undergoing a hop experiment on the lunar surface.

Sharing the video, ISRO said, “Vikram soft-landed on Moon, again!”

It added that the lander exceeded its mission objectives. It fired its engines on command and lifted itself off the surface by about 40 centimetres as was expected. It then landed safely at a distance of 30-40 centimetres away.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Discussing the importance of the hop, ISRO wrote, “Importance?: This ‘kick-start’ enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment.”

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, made a successful soft-landing on the Moon on August 23. Earlier on September 2, ISRO said that the mission’s Pragyan Rover has now been safely parked and set into Sleep mode. The rover has conducted several experiments on the Moon. Its battery is currently fully charged and the solar panel is oriented in a way to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22. The receiver has been kept on. “Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador,” ISRO added.

Earlier this month, the ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the powerful voice behind several ISRO mission launches, including Chandrayaan-3 launch, passed away aged 64, as per several media reports.

The Chandrayaan-3 launch, which happened on July 14, was reportedly her last. A former ISRO Director Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan condoled her demise and said, “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”