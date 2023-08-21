Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases fresh images of Lunar far side area captured by Lander camera – Check it out here!

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday released unseen images taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard Chandrayaan-3. The pictures released by the national space agency are of the Lunar far side area.

“Here are the images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC),” ISRO said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC https://sac.gov.in,” it added.

This camera is developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of the Indian Space Research Organization.

The national space agency also informed that several advanced technologies are onboard the Lander such as LHDAC in order to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3 landing date and time announced

Meanwhile, ISRO announced the landing date and time for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to the latest announcement, Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 18:04 IST.

The spacecraft is now just three-day away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole.

About Chandrayaan-3 mission

Successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.