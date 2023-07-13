The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the commencement of the 25.30-hour countdown for Chandrayaan-3, the country’s third moon mission. This lunar expedition, scheduled for Friday (July 14), aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface, following the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. A successful outcome would place India in an exclusive group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, that have accomplished this remarkable feat.

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow at 14:35:17 Hrs. IST has commenced.



Curtain raiser: https://t.co/xn4nRucAMn — ISRO (@isro) July 13, 2023

ISRO stated that the Chandrayaan-3 program represents a significant leap forward, showcasing the capability of soft-landing and lunar roving by its lunar module on the lunar terrain.

Chandrayaan-3: When and how to watch online

The national space agency also invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.

ISRO took it to Twitter to roll out a special invite for the people of the nation.

“Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO,” ISRO said in a tweet.

The national space agency has established three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission – safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover’s ability to move around on the lunar surface and conducting scientific observations directly on-site.