The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the commencement of the 25.30-hour countdown for Chandrayaan-3, the country’s third moon mission. This lunar expedition, scheduled for Friday (July 14), aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface, following the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. A successful outcome would place India in an exclusive group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, that have accomplished this remarkable feat.
ISRO stated that the Chandrayaan-3 program represents a significant leap forward, showcasing the capability of soft-landing and lunar roving by its lunar module on the lunar terrain.
Chandrayaan-3: When and how to watch online
The national space agency also invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.
ISRO took it to Twitter to roll out a special invite for the people of the nation.
“Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO,” ISRO said in a tweet.
The national space agency has established three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission – safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover’s ability to move around on the lunar surface and conducting scientific observations directly on-site.