Chandrayaan-3 captures stunning images of Earth, Moon with captivating details – See ISRO’s post here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a picturesque image of the moon which was captured by India’s third Moon mission spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan-3’. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has taken incredible images of the Moon a day after it entered into lunar orbit on August 5.

The image taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) onboard Chandrayaan-3 shows the Moon’s surface in stunning detail. The picture provides a detailed view of the lunar craters on the Moon. The latest picture shows areas of the moon like the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of storms) and craters like Aristarchus and Eddington.

The LHVC onboard Chandrayaan-3 also captured stunning images of Earth. The national space agency also shared a picture of the earth, as seen from space. The image was taken on July 14 by the camera onboard the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3 now one step closer to its ultimate goal

This significant achievement brings ISRO’s third Moon mission one step closer to its ultimate goal, which is to land near the challenging terrain of the Moon’s south polar region.

ISRO shared both images taken by LHVC onboard Chandrayaan-3 on Twitter (now called X) on Thursday (August 10). The post has been viewed over 2 million times, collecting 47.3 likes on the microblogging platform, till now.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🌎 viewed by

Lander Imager (LI) Camera

on the day of the launch

&

🌖 imaged by

Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC)

a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion



LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively https://t.co/tKlKjieQJS… pic.twitter.com/6QISmdsdRS — ISRO (@isro) August 10, 2023

All about Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3, the latest lunar exploration mission by India, commenced its journey on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota. As of now, the spacecraft is making steady progress as it approaches the Moon following its successful entry into lunar orbit.

It is expected to land on the moon on August 23. This mission will take India into the history books as the fourth nation to successfully execute a soft landing on the moon.