Chandrayaan-3: Big update on ISRO’s moon mission, K Sivan announces change in launch date

The ISRO on Wednesday announced that work on the country’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was on and the launch may shift to next year. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.
Addressing a press conference here, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly. It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said. On the cost of the project, Sivan said, “the mission would cost Rs 250 crore.” The launch of Chandrayaan 3 may shift to next year, he said.
