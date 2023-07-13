Chandrayaan-3: 40 students from Punjab govt schools to see the launch live from Sriharikota

A group of 40 students from a government school in Punjab will be attending the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch tomorrow at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The state’s Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said that 40 students from Punjab’s Schools of Eminence (SoE) left for Sriharikota on Thursday from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh.

The Schools of Eminence are specialised institutions started by the AAP government from classes 9 to 12 in Punjab. The students who will be at Sriharikota for the launch tomorrow were selected based on their rankings in the SoE entrance exam. Preference was given to students of the science stream to help them gain required exposure.

Harjot Singh Bains told The Indian Express that the students are on a three-day visit and they will be seeing the entire space research facility at Sriharikota and also gain information about India’s space missions and advancements in space technology.

He added that the state is trying to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISRO allowing students from Punjab government schools to go on such visits regularly.

Chandrayaan-3 launch

ISRO will be launching its third mission to the Moon on July 14 at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota. The mission’s lander is expected to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23 or 24. India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission partially failed after the lander failed to make a soft-landing due to a higher than required speed.