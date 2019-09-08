Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander located on Moon by ISRO

Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover (Representative Image)

Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 Located by ISRO! The Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan on Sunday informed that the space agency has located the Vikram Lander on moon’s surface. K Sivan told ANI, “ISRO has found the location of its Vikram Lander on Moon’s surface and Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander.” Sivan added that there is still no communication with the lander. “ISRO is trying to establish contact with the lander. It will be communicated soon,” Sivan added.

On Saturday, the space agency said that it will continue to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander for the next 14 days and as they have now located the Lander on moon’s surface, there is renewed hope that the agency will be able to achieve some breakthrough in this regard.

Earlier, ISRO’s effort to soft-land Vikram lander on Moon’s South Pole region suffered a setback as it lost contact with the Vikram lander just 2.1 KM above the Lunar surface. The Vikram Lander was 13 minute into its landing process when the communication snap took place. Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter, which clicked the thermal image of Vikram lander is circumambulating around the Moon, and according to ISRO, it will continue to work for seven and a half years.

Already in its intended Orbit, the role of Chandrayaan 2 will be extremely critical in the next few days as ISRO tries to re-connect with Vikram Lander. On Saturday, PM Modi encouraged ISRO scientists after the scheduled landing of Vikram Lander did not go as per their plans and said that the “nation stands with you”.