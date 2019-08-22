Chandrayaan 2’s Orbitor weighs close to 3 Nano cars! Know cool weighty facts about ISRO’s lunar craft

Chandrayaan 2, has some cool similarities in terms of the weight of its three components

Chandrayaan 2 facts: India’s lunar spacecraft, which is now one step closer to the Moon, has some amusing weighty issues! The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) spacecraft Chandrayaan 2, has some cool similarities in terms of the weight of its three components. According to a recent update by ISRO, Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter, Lander Vikram and Pragyan Rover weigh differently from each other, however the weights can be easily understood by comparing them to realistic, modern day objects or life forms. It is interesting to note that the three main components have some amusing weighty issues. According to ISRO, the comparisons made to easily understand the weight of these spacecraft’s components are as follows:

Chandrayaan 2’ Orbiter, which is the main component responsible for the orbiting maneuver of the lunar mission weighs almost 2,379 kg. The Orbiter hence, weighs close to three Nano cars! One Nano car weighs 765 kg

Chandrayaan 2’s Lander Vikram, which will be conducting the soft landing on the Moon’s surface and also comprises the Pragyan Rover, weighs 1,471 kg. The Lander Vikram, hence is as heavy as the weight of 10 sumo wrestlers! The weight of one wrestler is almost 148 kg

Chandrayaan 2’s Pragyan Rover, the six-wheeled artificial-intelligence powered robotic vehicle which will conduct in-situ payload experiments on the lunar surface, weights 27 kg. Pragyan Rover weighs about as much as 960 tea bags! One tea bag weighs 0.03 kg

As the crucial lunar orbit insertion (LOI) maneuver was successfully performed by ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 has now been inserted into the Moon’s orbit. The orbit which was achieved by Chandrayaan 2 is 114 km x 18072 km. Subsequently, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed by ISRO so as to enable it to enter its final orbit, passing over the lunar poles, at a distance of almost 100 km from the Moon’s surface. This will further enable the Lander Vikram to separate from the Orbiter so as to land on the Moon. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 is set to land on the Moon on September 7 and the spacecraft will soft land on the lunar surface’s South polar region.