Chandrayaan 2: What were the risks which caused launch delay

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: Delays in a Space rocket launch is a well-known phenomenon world over and is widely deemed to be a necessary step in any space programme. Chandrayaan-2 rocketry system itself is unique and a complex engineering marvel. With thousands of inter-dependent components, finely interwoven together through electrical and digital circuitry forms the core.

“All these components working together as desired, continuously needs an appreciation of the Reliability engineering science which forms part of the system Design and Engineering phase. Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is ported with real-time mission-critical software with Software Fault Tolerance features like Check-pointing, Hot/Cold standby circuit boards, multi-path information flow, latency computations etc.,” according to Milind Kulshreshtha, Artificial Intelligence and C4I expert.

Talking about the delays and the risks involved in such launches, he said that “thousands of real-time hardware-in-the-loop simulations are run during the design phase to achieve expected test flight results for various avionics configurations to ensure an optimal and safe performance.”

A real-time environment is usually set up for Modelling and Simulation, including hardware-software interfaces used for simulating avionics. A test configuration system executes and monitors various Test scenarios. Each mechanical unit and every byte (among millions of lines of code) written has a crucial role to play at all times, Kulshreshtha pointed out.

For even indicating the initial launch date of July 15, 2019, for Chandrayaan-2, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had run all the designed critical checks and verified them multiple times. According to him, a technical glitch arriving in the last one hour (T-56min) of checks was undoubtedly a serious concern and scientists would have had to really dig deep at the sub-system level to identify and resolve the problem. A follow-up investigation to arrive at the root cause of the failure would have followed as a norm.

Prior to finalising the July 22 date for the second launch attempt, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 team would have not rectified the fault but also run through the Verification & Validation checks again.

Natural conditions like inclement weather, launch windows dependent on orbital physics are usually no options criterion for launch decision. But, the checks, double checks, and verification checks by the scientific community at the ground zero level must be the sole basis of all clear.

ISRO already is known to boast of one of the cheapest space launch systems, including for major missions like Mangalyaan. In his opinion, if an additional budget sanction raise is not being asked by ISRO, a sanction of time budget is the minimum they deserve?