Chandrayaan 2: What makes ISRO’s Moon mission special? Here’s everything which makes it unique

The Chandrayaan 2 mission has many first-time milestones in its projects’ domain and is capable of setting a global benchmark for the country

Chandrayaan 2: Just few days left for India’s second national quest to the Moon! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the official lift off of the spacecraft on July 15, 2019, which is just three days away. While the mission holds supreme importance for the country’s dominance in space technology but there are several other reasons why the mission is truly special. This mission has many first-time milestones in its projects’ domain and is capable of setting a global benchmark for the country. Some of the reasons why ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission is a special project are:

The three-stage space launch vehicle Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III or GSLV Mk -III which will carry Chandrayaan 2, is considered to be ISRO’s most powerful launcher till date

The GSLV Mk-III is a 3.8 ton spacecraft and will have three modules on board, namely the Orbiter, the Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan)

Chandrayaan 2’s rover module, which is a six-wheeled AI-powered robotic vehicle will roll out its functioning and operations through the use of solar energy, and will carry scientific experiments on the lunar surface for a time period of one lunar day

Interestingly, this mission becomes scientifically imperative as the evidence of water molecules by Chandrayaan 1 required further follow-up and discoveries for concluding the extent of water molecule distribution on the lunar surface. The positive results of Chandrayaan 2 might address the origin of water on the Moon

Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission by ISRO will go where no other country has ever gone before! The Moon’s south polar region has been unexplored territory and Chandrayaan 2 aims to land over the same arena

Chandrayaan 2 is the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region

It is the first Indian space expedition which will attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology

Chandrayaan 2 will be the first Moon mission to explore the lunar terrain with India’s home grown technology

With Chandrayaan 2’s landing target, the project will put India as the fourth country ever to soft land on the Moon

Notably, this is also one such project where ISRO has roped in two senior women space scientists as the heads of the mission in the roles of project director and mission director. Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha, two senior space scientists, are leading the project’s main components

The milestones and scientific discoveries are expected to make a paradigm shift in lunar expeditions for global space research . This will also encorage further voyages to other frontiers in the space arena.