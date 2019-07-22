Chandrayaan 2: What all changed after the launch delay in ISRO’s mission to Moon

Chandrayaan 2 is set to launch onboard ISRO’s mammoth rocket GSLV MK III at 1443 hours IST on Monday, July 22. (PTI Photo)

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: ISRO is all set to launch its historic mission to the Moon on Monday onboard its mammoth rocket GSLV Mk III which will place the spacecraft into its orbit around the Earth and then it will be later propelled towards the Moon. ISRO on July 15 has called-off the mission about an hour before the launch due to a technical issue leading to a delay in the mission by approximately a week. The launch of Chandrayaan 2 is now scheduled at 1443 hours on July 22. The Indian Space agency had informed that the landing date of the probe will remain the same and in order to meet the stiff target, they have done some correction in the course of the spacecraft. Chandrayaan 2 will be propelled out of Earth’s atmosphere after its launch onboard the rocket GSLV Mk III and will detach from the rocket 182 km above Earth’s surface after 16 minutes 23 seconds of its launch. The spacecraft will then revolve in Earth’s orbit before being maneuvered to the Moon’s orbit.

The scientists of ISRO have made a few changes in the course of the Chandrayaan 2 due to its delayed launch. Here are the changes-done by ISRO for the new schedule in comparison to the one on July 15:

Increase in the velocity by 1.12 meter per second

Chandrayaan 2, after getting launched on July 22 will move much faster towards the Moon. The velocity with which the spacecraft had to move if launched on July 15 was set to be 10,304.66 meter-per-second which now has been altered to 10305.78 meter-per-second. Thus, the spacecraft will now travel with an increased velocity of 1.12 meter per second.

2. The duration and orbital distance of establishment in the Earth’s orbit increased by fractions

Chandrayaan 2 was to be placed into Earth’s orbit precisely in 973.70 seconds at a height of 181.61 km above the Earth’s surface on July 15 but now it will now be placed into Earth’s orbit precisely in 974.30 seconds at a height of 181.65 km above the Earth’s surface on July 22.

3. The orbit of revolution around the Earth will see changes, almost a 60.4 km change in Apogee

Chandrayaan 2 will orbit around the Earth in an elliptical path. The Perigee and Apogee of the July 15 launch were decided to be 170.06 km and 39059.60 km, respectively. In the latest update referring to the July 22 launch, ISRO changed the Perigee to 170 km and Apogee to 39120 km. Notably, the Apogee has been changed by 60.4 km.

Perigee is an elliptical orbit’s (path) distance that is closest to the Earth (center) and Apogee is elliptical orbit’s distance farthest from the Earth.

4. Chandrayaan 2’s landing schedule remains unchanged leading to a 6-day deduction of its journey

ISRO planned, according to its July 15 launch, to land Chandrayaan 2 near the South Pole of the Moon on September 7. The space agency informed that the landing date of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon will not be altered and the changes will be made in the course of the Spacecraft. The Chandrayaan 2 will now take only 48 days instead of 55 days. ISRO will probably alter the number of orbital revolutions of the spacecraft, and probably Chandrayaan 2 will now undergo only 4 orbital revolutions instead of 5.

The different phases of Chandrayaan 2’s space journey

– Chandrayaan 2 will orbit around the Earth in an elliptical path from July 22 to August 13

– It will change its course to establish itself into moon’s orbit from August 13 to August 19 covering the long lunar transfer trajectory

– It will enter the Moon’s orbit on August 19 itself

– It will revolve in the Moon’s orbit for another 13 days, that is till August 31

– On September 1, the Lander Vikram will detach from the Orbiter, in its course to land near the South Pole of the Moon

– After a span of 5-6 days, the Lander will make a soft landing in the south polar region of the moon, most probably on September 7

– After almost 4 hours of its landing, the Rover Pragyaan will roll out of the Lander Vikram and perform different tests on the Moon’s polar surface for a span of 14 Earth days or 1 lunar day.

Notably, Chandrayaan 2 will be the first spacecraft to land in the South polar region of the moon. The mission will be a benchmarking achievement in the field of space science.