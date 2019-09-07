Chandrayaan 2 watch video: PM Modi gives emotional ISRO Chief K Sivan a hug; consoles him like a big brother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a consolidatory hug to K Sivan. (Image: ANI)

Chandrayaan 2 updates: In a commendable gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today consoled ISRO chief K Sivan and hugged the emotional space scientist. PM Modi returned to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to interact with the space agency’s scientists, hours after it lost communication with Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander. PM Modi could be seen hugging and consoling the ISRO chief like an elder brother. The ISRO chief became emotional after PM Modi’s speech. Chandrayaan-2 is a complex and prestigious mission of ISRO to explore Moon’s South pole. ISRO had anticipated that the final 15 minutes of Vikram lander’s final descent will be extremely complex, and had called them “terrifying”. The lander was scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface at 1:55 AM, but minutes before that ISRO lost communication.

Watch video: PM Narendra Modi hugs and consoles ISRO Chief K Sivan after space scientist breaks down

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/bytNChtqNK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

The Vikram lander which completed its rough braking phase of the soft landing process stopped responding to the orbiter/mission station in the fine braking phase, The last signal was received fro the Vikram Lander at around 0153 hours IST on September 7. The orbiter module of the Chandrayaan 2 will be continuing its mission for a tenure of 1 year. The orbiter has 8 payloads which are designed to explore crucial information about the Moon. The Vikram Lander, to which the connection was lost, has a life span of just 1 Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 earth days. Vikram carries 3 payloads and the rover Pragyan with it. Pragyan has 2 payloads to inspect the lunar surface. ISRO has made no confirmation regarding the permanent loss or crash landing of the Lander module, as yet.

READ | Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: India is with you, PM Modi tells ISRO scientists

The Indian Space Agency had successfully launched the Lunar probe on July 22, onboard GSLV MK III M1 space vehicle. The agency had successfully placed the Orbiter Module of the spacecraft into the desired orbit around the Moon on September 2. The lander Vikram was separated from the Orbiter on the same day. According to an ISRO official, even though the communication with Vikram lander has been lost, 95% of the mission objectives have been achieved.