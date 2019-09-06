Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover to create history on Moon’s surface! Know about payloads & their functions

Chandrayaan 2 Landing News: The lander has been designed to execute a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. It will function for one lunar day.
Chandrayaan 2, the first such Indian mission is all set to explore the lunar surface with home-grown technology! Its 1,471-kg Vikram lander is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, who is known as the father of the Indian space program. The lander has been designed to execute a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. It will function for one lunar day, which is equal to around 14 earth days. The 27 kg rover of Chandrayaan 2- Pragyan is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, which can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon. Let’s take a look at some facts about the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover payloads and their applications:
Orbiter Payloads
- Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2)- The primary objective of TMC 2 is mapping the lunar surface.
- Chandrayaan-2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS)- It will help to identify elements and in mapping its distribution on the lunar surface.
- Solar X-ray Monitor (XSM)- It will provide solar X-ray spectrum as well as high-energy resolution and high-cadence measurements of solar X-ray spectra.
- Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC)- It will provide high-resolution images of the landing site.
- Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS)- This will help in mineralogy mapping and complete characterization of water/hydroxyl feature.
- Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR)- It will be used for high-resolution lunar mapping and quantitative estimation of water-ice in the polar regions. Also, for estimation of regolith thickness and its distribution.
- Chandra’s Atmospheric Composition Explorer-2 (CHACE-2)- It will detect water molecules above the surface.
- Dual Frequency Radio Science (DFRS)- It will study the temporal evolution of electron density in the Lunar ionosphere.
Vikram Lander Payloads
- Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA)- It will measure factors such as ambient electron density/temperature near the lunar surface and temporal evolution of lunar plasma density.
- Chandra’s Surface Thermo-physical Experiment (ChaSTE)- It will measure the vertical temperature gradient and thermal conductivity of the lunar surface.
- Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA)- Its main objective is to characterize the seismicity around the landing site.
Pragyan Rover Payloads
- Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS)- It will determine the elemental composition of the Moon’s surface near the landing site.
- Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS)- It will identify and determine the abundance of elements near the landing site.
