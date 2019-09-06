Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover to create history on Moon’s surface! Know about payloads & their functions

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, who is known as the father of the Indian space program. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2, the first such Indian mission is all set to explore the lunar surface with home-grown technology! Its 1,471-kg Vikram lander is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, who is known as the father of the Indian space program. The lander has been designed to execute a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. It will function for one lunar day, which is equal to around 14 earth days. The 27 kg rover of Chandrayaan 2- Pragyan is a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, which can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon. Let’s take a look at some facts about the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover payloads and their applications:

Orbiter Payloads

Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2)- The primary objective of TMC 2 is mapping the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS)- It will help to identify elements and in mapping its distribution on the lunar surface.

Solar X-ray Monitor (XSM)- It will provide solar X-ray spectrum as well as high-energy resolution and high-cadence measurements of solar X-ray spectra.

Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC)- It will provide high-resolution images of the landing site.

Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS)- This will help in mineralogy mapping and complete characterization of water/hydroxyl feature.

Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR)- It will be used for high-resolution lunar mapping and quantitative estimation of water-ice in the polar regions. Also, for estimation of regolith thickness and its distribution.

Chandra’s Atmospheric Composition Explorer-2 (CHACE-2)- It will detect water molecules above the surface.

Dual Frequency Radio Science (DFRS)- It will study the temporal evolution of electron density in the Lunar ionosphere.

Vikram Lander Payloads

Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA)- It will measure factors such as ambient electron density/temperature near the lunar surface and temporal evolution of lunar plasma density.

Chandra’s Surface Thermo-physical Experiment (ChaSTE)- It will measure the vertical temperature gradient and thermal conductivity of the lunar surface.

Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA)- Its main objective is to characterize the seismicity around the landing site.

Pragyan Rover Payloads