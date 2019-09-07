Chandrayaan 2 Vikram lander: PM Modi’s morale booster for ISRO scientists – says “best is yet to come, India is with you”

PM Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO centre and talked about Chandrayaan 2. (Image: Capture from DD broadcast)

Chandrayaan 2 updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought to boost the morale of the nation and ISRO’s scientists after communication was lost with the Vikram lander. Addressing ISRO’s scientists at the space agency’s headquarters, hours after the Vikram lander’s descent faced issues, PM Modi told scientists to strengthen their resolve, assuring them that the nation stands with them. “We have full of confidence that when it comes to our space programmes, the best is yet to come, there are new frontiers to discover and new places to go. We will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say, India is with you,” PM Modi said.

“Sisters and brothers of India, my scientist friends, for the last few hours, the entire nation was awake. We were awake in solidarity with our scientists who had embarked on one of the most ambitious missions of our space programme. We came very close, but we will need to cover more ground in the times to come…we are proud of our space programme and scientists, their hard work and determination have ensured a better life, not only for our citizens but also other nations,” PM Modi said.

READ | Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: India is with you, PM Modi tells ISRO scientists

PM Modi began his address to the ISRO scientists by chanting, “Bharat Mata ki Jai!”. “You spend your entire life in the service of the country. Last night, I could understand what all of you (ISRO scientists) were going through. Your eyes spoke a lot, and I could read the disappointment on your faces. I did not stay amidst you all for a long time, for this reason. I know you haven’t slept for many nights, but I wanted to talk to all of you today morning. Each individual associated with the mission had questions in the mind. I have lived that moment of communication failure with all of you,” PM Modi told the ISRO scientists. “It is natural that you questioned why the lander lost communication. The hurdles of today have made us more determined. We may have faced a setback at the last step, but we have not deviated from our mission,” PM Modi added.

PM Narendra Modi was present at the ISRO’s Bengaluru headquarters when the Vikram lander began its descent. Soon after ISRO lost communication with Vikram lander, PM Modi asked scientists to be courageous and also said that their achievement was no small feat.

ISRO had always described the final 15 minutes of the lander’s descent as “terrifying” due to the extremely complex nature of the manoeuvres that it had to perform. Chandrayaan-2 is the most complex mission of ISRO till date and according to the space agency, the orbiter is safely in the lunar orbit and will continue to take images and transmit valuable information. The Vikram lander made text-book descent till 2.1 kilometres altitude, after which ISRO’s ground control lost communication with it. ISRO chief K Sivan said that the space agency is analysing data.