Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander just 35 km away from Moon’s surface, landing scheduled for Sept 7

Chandrayaan 2: The next phase of Moon landing operation is a very crucial phase in the Chandrayaan 2 mission. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: The Vikram lander module of ISRO’s moon-bound spacecraft successfully completed its last orbit maneuver early in the morning on Wednesday. Chandrayaan 2’s Lander which detached from the orbiter module on September 2, had to go two Moon-bound deorbit maneuver. ISRO informed that the second de-orbiting maneuver was successfully complete using the onboard propulsion system. The next phase of Moon landing operation is a very crucial phase in the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

ISRO in a tweet on Wednesday said that “The second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 beginning at 0342 hours IST.”

The Indian space agency, while providing the details of the maneuve, informed that the operation was conducted using the onboard propulsion system as planned. “The duration of the maneuver was 9 seconds. The orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in an orbit of 96 km x 125 km. Both the Orbiter and the Lander modules are healthy,” it said.

ISRO also informed about the Moon-landing schedule of Chandrayaan-2 and wrote: “After the successful completion of the final de-orbiting maneuver, the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to commence its descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved. The Lander is scheduled to powered descent between 0100 – 0200 hours IST on September 07, 2019, which is then followed by touch down of Lander between 0130 – 0230 hours IST. ”

The soft landing phase of the Chandrayaan-2 mission is the most crucial and challenging phase of the lunar mission. ISRO has never performed anything like Soft-landing before. This will a totally new experience for the Indian space agency. The 15-minute long powered descent window is the most important part of the whole mission. Vikram lander carries Pragyan Rover inside it. The rover is scheduled to roll out once the Vikram lander safely touches lunar surface.