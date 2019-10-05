Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter sends stunning close-up images of the Moon!

Chnadrayaan 2: OHRC is equipped with spatial a resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km. (Image by ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter’s High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) has captured some stunning close-up images of the Moon. Chandrayaan 2’s OHRC is one of the finest onboard cameras ever sent to the Moon. OHRC operates in the visible Panchromatic Band (450-800 nm). After the setback of 7 September, all eyes now are on Chandreayaan 2’s orbiter to carry the mission forward. In the first image, which OHRC captured on 0438 IST on 5th September from 100 km altitude, one can see a part of Boguslawsky E Crater in the south polar region of the Moon. This crater has 14 km diameter and is 3 km deep. It is named after Polan. H Ludwig Von Boguslawsky, a German astronomer.

The second image is another close-up view of the Boguslawsky E Crater where one can see boulders and craters on the lunar surface. While the boulders are one to two meter-high, craters have >5 meter depth. Zooming in further, one can see that area of Boguslawsky E crater where boulders are scattered everywhere. It is an intriguing site to see vast swaths of land on the lunar surface with big boulders and deep craters.

Image of lunar south polar region captured by Chandrayaan 2 OHRC (By ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2’s OHRC will carry on its study of the lunar surface and will also try to locate ISRO’s Vikram lander which lost contact on its way to soft-land on the lunar south polar region. OHRC is equipped with a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a 100 km orbit and a swath of 3 km. OHRC can capture the sharpest ever images for Lunar topographic studies.

Image of lunar south polar region captured by Chandrayaan 2 OHRC (By ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 is India’s flagship mission to the Moon and notwithstanding the setback it suffered during the soft landing process, it is believed to have achieved over 90-95% success. ISRO and NASA are still trying to locate Vikram lander and the American space agency is scanning the region where Vikram hard-landed. ISRO recently said that it has not given up hopes and will continue its effort to locate and connect with Vikram lander once Lunar day begins on Moon’s south pole.