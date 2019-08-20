Chandrayaan 2 Today Live: ISRO Chief reveals date, time of moon landing

Chandrayaan 2 Live updates, status: Subsequently, it will perform a series of complex braking maneuvers to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, ISRO stated



Chandrayaan 2 Status Today Live Updates: ISRO has achieved a major milestone after its Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has successfully entered the lunar orbit. The proud moment for India arrived as Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of Chandrayaan-2 was completed as per schedule at 9.02 am. ISRO has used the onboard propulsion system to complete the maneuver, the space agency said in a statement.

ISRO stated that the duration of maneuver was 1,738 seconds. The completion of LOI means Chandrayaan-2 has now successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said in a statement. After this, Chandrayaan-2 needs to complete a series of orbit maneuvers in order to enter the final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moons surface, ISRO stated.

According to ISRO, the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on Wednesday (August 21) between 12.30 PM and 1.30 PM. Once these maneuvers are completed, the lander-Vikram will separate from the Orbiter. Then it will enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon.

