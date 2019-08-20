Chandrayaan 2 Today Live: ISRO Chief reveals date, time of moon landing

Chandrayaan 2 Status Today Live Updates: ISRO has achieved a major milestone after its Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has successfully entered the lunar orbit. The proud moment for India arrived as Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of Chandrayaan-2 was completed as per schedule at 9.02 am. ISRO has used the onboard propulsion system to complete the maneuver, the space agency said in a statement.
ISRO stated that the duration of maneuver was 1,738 seconds. The completion of LOI means Chandrayaan-2 has now successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said in a statement. After this, Chandrayaan-2 needs to complete a series of orbit maneuvers in order to enter the final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moons surface, ISRO stated.
According to ISRO, the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on Wednesday (August 21) between 12.30 PM and 1.30 PM. Once these maneuvers are completed, the lander-Vikram will separate from the Orbiter. Then it will enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon.
Highlights
Chandrayaan 2 is aiming to land where no country has ever gone before — the Moon's south polar region. ISRO has said that aim was to improve the understanding of the Moon. According to ISRO, discoveries will benefit India and humanity as a whole.However, there are certain factors behind ISRO's decision to land Chandrayaan 2 on Moon's south polar region. Its craters have been untouched by sunlight for billions of years. This will offer an undisturbed record of the solar system's origins. Its permanently shadowed craters are estimated to hold nearly 100 million tons of water. Its regolith has traces of hydrogen, ammonia, methane, sodium, mercury, silver- making it an untapped source of essential resources. Its elemental and positional advantages make it a suitable pit stop for future space exploration.
ISRO Chief K Sivan said that next major event pertaining to Chandrayaan 2 will take place on September 2 when the lander will be separated from the orbiter. On September 3, ISRO will have a small maneuver for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally.
ISRO chairman K Sivan has told media that an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the soft landing of the Chandrayaan 2.
ISRO Chief K Sivan has said that descending of the Chandrayaan 2 will begin at 1.40 am (IST) on September 7 and the soft landing on moon will take place at 1.55 am (IST) of September 7.
While briefing media, ISRO Chief K Sivan said Chandrayaan 2 mission has crossed a major milestone today. He revealed that the precise lunar orbit insertion maneuver was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes. After this Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit, according to ISRO Chief.
ISRO Chief K Sivan has confirmed that Chandrayaan 2 will make soft landing in the intervening night of September 6 and 7.