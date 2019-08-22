Chandrayaan 2 shares first image of Moon from lunar orbit! 

Picture of the Moon shared by Chandrayaan 2. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s lunar probe has sent the first image of the Moon. The image that was uploaded by ISRO on their official Twitter account looked amazing and shows the lunar surface very clearly. Chandrayaan 2 entered the Moon’s orbit on August 20, after a crucial maneuver. The maneuver was carried out on Tuesday and it successfully moved the spacecraft into the lunar orbit from the Lunar transfer trajectory. The probe has also undergone its second Moon-bound orbital maneuver on Wednesday, August 21. Chandrayaan 2 earlier shared images of the Earth from space which were quite incredible too. The spacecraft has been launched by ISRO to explore the possibility of water on the Moon as suggested by the findings of Chandrayaan 1.

ISRO while sharing the picture on Twitter gave some information related to it. The space agency wrote “Take a look at the first Moon image captured by the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2. The image was taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. ‘Mare Orientale basin’ and ‘Apollo craters’ are identified in the picture.

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

The agency in the picture has identified the two prominent lunar sites of significance. The next maneuver of the spacecraft is scheduled to be carried out on August 28. The Chandrayaan 2 will undergo its 3rd Moon-bound orbital maneuver on this day in order to place itself over the Lunar poles. The spacecraft is scheduled to land in a totally uncharted territory of the Moon. The South Polar region of the Moon is significant as it is the dark side of the Moon and is totally unexplored.

The Vikram Lander will detach from the Orbiter on September 2 and will undergo two orbital maneuvers before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing.

The spacecraft is scheduled to make a soft landing on September 7. The soft landing process will be carried out in a 15-minute long window from 0140 hours IST to 0155 hours IST. The powered descent will be followed by the lunar touch down during this.