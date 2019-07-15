Chandrayaan 2: ISRO Officials say too early to give new date for launch

The GSLV-Mk III rocket was fully fueled up before a technical snag was noticed

A high-level committee since morning has started mining through the data to figure out what is the technical snag which led to the re-scheduling of the Chandrayaan-2 launch on the wee hours of July 15 morning.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket was fully fueled up before a technical snag was noticed.

A top officer of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) told Financial Express Online that, “Everything is loaded. Now, the experts are analyzing the data to figure out the problem. These are the people who have been part of many launches and are well versed with the problems that could come up towards the last stage. Analyzing cannot be done overnight or in a rush. We cannot give any specific date or time about the launch.”

He was responding to a question about the news in a section of the media which said that ISRO has decided to launch Chandrayaan -2 later this month.

“The data is huge every layer of the data needs to be studied to figure out what has caused the problem in the last stage of the rocket,” he added.

The Rs 978 crore launch had to be called off on Monday due to a technical snag in the ‘Bahubali’ rocket. Once all the data has been analyzed, and the snag identified, then it all probability, the rocket will have to be emptied of the fuel which is already there.

“And before any date is set, if there is a requirement to get down the rocket for further investigations, then it’s likely to take a few more days and depending on the weather conditions, a window for launch can be decided,” said the officer.

Also, the position of the moon has to be calculated as all the movement and the landing on the moon depends on that.

The ISRO had stopped the countdown and the mission was called off almost an hour before the takeoff scheduled for approx 2.51 a.m.

At a height of 44 meters tall, the 640-tonne rocket GSLV-Mk III is nicknamed ‘Bahubali’, the rocket is expected to carry the 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2. It has three stages — Orbiter 2,379 kg and has eight payloads, the lander Vikram -1,471 kg, and has four payloads and finally Rover `Pragyan’27 kg and two payloads.