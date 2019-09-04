Chandrayaan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch ISRO’s Moon landing with students at Bengaluru HQ

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi will watch the live landing with 70 student winners of ISRO space quiz

Chandrayaan 2 ISRO Moon landing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing with student winners of ISRO’s online space quiz! As the nation awaits with bated breath for India’s first step on the Moon, PM Modi will join the anticipation with around 70 students from across the country to watch the live Moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface. The spacecraft is scheduled to touch-down on Moon on September 7, between 0130 and 0230 hours IST. Two top scoring students in ISRO’s online space quiz contest from each state and union territory of the country have been invited by the space agency to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ module on the Moon, at ISRO’s Bengaluru centre.

With an aim to increase the awareness about the space programme, an online quiz competition was conducted by the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO in collaboration with MyGov.in from August 10 to 25. In this regard, the criteria for selecting successful winners was to give the maximum correct answers in the shortest possible time. The duration of the online quiz was 10 minutes or 600 seconds, during which a maximum of 20 questions could be answered by each student.

The terms and conditions of the quiz on the MyGov stated that for this, two top scoring students belonging to classes 8 – 10 only, from each state and union territory will be invited to ISRO’s Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with PM Narendra Modi.

The Moon-bound spacecraft has completed all its orbit maneuvers and recently, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan 2, which also houses the Pragyan ‘Rover’, got detached from the Orbiter module, while in the Moon’s orbit. The Lander has now also performed two de-orbiting maneuvers using onboard propulsion system and is now just 35 km away from the Moon’s surface. The next phase of Moon landing is a very crucial one for the space mission as a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region will be conducted for the first time ever. Additionally, a successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to ever achieve a soft landing on the Moon.