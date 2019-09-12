Chandrayaan 2: Nobel laureate entrusts Indian scientists, says ‘they will soon master the setbacks of lunar mission’

Chandrayaan 2: According to Serge Haroche, Science is full of surprises, Success and failure are a part of it. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander News: Serge Haroche, a French physicist and a Nobel laureate on Wednesday said that he was quite certain about Indian scientists overcoming the setback faced on the lunar mission. Serge, who is in India, said this while talking about the loss of communication with Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 during the soft landing process. The incident occurred just two minutes before the lander was scheduled to reach the lunar surface.

According to a report, Serge Haroche told HT that ‘Science is full of surprises. It is like you are going to the unknown. The surprises that are found during this are sometimes good, sometimes bad. Success and failure are a part of it.”

The Nobel laureate added that the education of India is subjects like Mathematics, Astrophysics and Theoretical Physics are good. “According to me, there is a need to put money into small-scale Physics projects, even if the media coverage is not huge like the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2,” said Serge Haroche.

Adding to his statement, he stated, “While dealing with science, an atmosphere of creativity and freedom is a must. Science is a field which is fuelled by passion and hence scientists need freedom. We should not forget that big revolution in the field of science happened in troubled times. Also, since some of the values of science are being attacked, we might end up being in troubled times again.”

The French physicist and Nobel laureate, Haroche is visiting India to be a part of the Nobel Prize Series. This event brings together Nobel laureates, experts and scientists in order to stimulate innovation and creative thinking.

Talking about the present-day issues related to science he said that ‘internet’- an achievement of science, is now being used by ‘fault-finders’ of science as a tool against civilisation.

“The only answer to counter the use of these instruments against science is education. It is time to bring-up raise our children and young people in a more logical and sensible manner so that they have a reasonable and rational understanding. This will help them understand what we have to become,” the French physicist said.

Haroche, further adding to his statement said, “This is an evident reason as to why education should be the main objective of any sensible government. Though the governments are taking a number of steps to enhance the education system in India and other parts of the world but they are not investing the kind of money that they should in this field.”

ISRO has achieved 95 per cent of its objective during the Chandrayaan 2 mission. The agency faced glitched in soft-landing the Vikram lander module of the spacecraft as it lost contact with it. ISRO is trying to re-establish a connection to it the Vikram Lander after locating it using the Orbiter module of Chandrayaan 2.