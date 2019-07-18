Chandrayaan 2 new launch date announced by ISRO! Here’s why we are going to the moon

Chandrayaan 2: The moon is the closest cosmic body where space documentation is possible

Chandrayaan 2 new launch date, time and place: Few days after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aborted the Chandrayaan 2 mission, the country’s second quest to the moon, the rescheduled date for take-off has now been announced! Chandrayaan 2 will now take-off on July 22 at 2:43 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The much-awaited lunar mission, which will put India on a high pedestal of global space research and technology, holds immense importance as it envelopes several first-time milestones to be achieved throughout the space expedition. ISRO’s mighty three-stage space launch vehicle, namely the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III or GSLV Mk -III will carry Chandrayaan 2, landing it over the lunar surface. However, apart from the mission’s own scientific objectives, there are some solid reasons why a space mission and discovery is essential for the lunar surface. Here are some reasons why ISRO is taking the country’s flag to the moon:

The moon is the closest celestial and cosmic body at which a possibility of more space discoveries can be attempted and also, documented

The moon is also a promising test bed in order to demonstrate the technologies required for deep-space missions

Chandrayaan 2, as a lunar mission, attempts to foster a new age of discovery and increase the understanding of space

It also stimulates the advancement of space technology, promote global alliances as well as inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists

Apart from these, India’s premier moon mission Chandrayaan 1 paved a massive discovery of the presence of water molecules on the lunar South Pole surface. This required further exploration and studies and hence, a second quest with scientific experiments on the surface holds great importance

Chandrayaan 2, which will be carried by the 3.8 ton GSLV Mk -III which is ISRO’s most powerful rocket till date and hence involves several complexities. On July 15, which was the initial date set by ISRO for the lift-off, some technical issues were observed due to which the launch was rescheduled. The spacecraft is made up of three modules, which will be utilized to place the body in the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) of the Earth.

The three modules of Chandrayaan 2 having specific functions for the mission, mare namely, the Orbiter, the lander Vikram and the rover, which is called Pragyaan. This will be the very first mission to attempt a soft landing on the moon with homegrown technology. It is also the first time that a space mission will conduct a soft landing on the south polar region of the moon.