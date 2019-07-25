Chandrayaan 2 moves into higher orbit! First manoeuvre completed; next similar operation to take place on Friday

The first earthbound orbit-raising manoeuver for the spacecraft was successfully performed on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan 2 Latest News and updates: The first earthbound orbit-raising manoeuver for the spacecraft- Chandrayaan 2 was successfully performed on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at 2:52 PM as planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This has been done using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 48 seconds. The new elliptical orbit is 230 km from the surface of the Earth at its nearest point, and 45,163 km at its furthest. Now, the next/second orbit raising manoeuver for the spacecraft is scheduled on Friday (July 26, 2019) at 1:09 PM. The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was launched by ISRO on Monday, July 22, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

According to an IE report, after being launched on Monday, the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft had been placed into an orbit that was 170 km at its nearest and 45,475 km at the furthest. In the next 12 days, the spacecraft will raise its orbit four more times, eventually reaching an elliptical orbit that would be 233 km from the Earth’s surface at the nearest point and 143,953 km at the furthest. Chandrayaan 2, with each orbit-raising manoeuver, would gain energy that would be adequate eventually for the spacecraft to leave the orbit around the Earth and move towards the Moon.

According to ISRO, the next orbit-raising maneuver for the spacecraft would take place on Friday. Similar operations will be followed on July 29, August 2 and August 6. Chandrayaan 2 would continue to move in the final Earth orbit for eight more days. Following this, it will break out and move towards the Moon on August 14. The spacecraft is scheduled to reach the Moon orbit by August 20. According to the report, the Orbiter is designed to go around in a lunar orbit 100 km from the surface of the Moon for one year. On September 3, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would separate from the main spacecraft, move into a lower orbit, before finally descending on the lunar surface on September 7.