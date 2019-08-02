Chandrayaan 2 moves closer to the Moon! ISRO releases important update on Lunar mission; check details

Chandrayaan 2: The fourth Earth bound orbit raising maneuver today at 3:27 PM

Chandrayaan 2 update: India’s lunar mission is now four steps closer to the Moon! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the fourth Earth bound orbit raising maneuver for the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft today at 3:27 PM (Indian standard time/IST) as it was planned. This was achieved by the utilization of the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds, according to ISRO. The details of the orbit achieved is given to be 277 x 89472 km. The third orbit raising maneuver was conducted on July 29, 2019. The latest orbit raising manoeuvre marks the fourth one out of the total five orbits planned for the spacecraft. The last orbit, which will be the fifth maneuver will be conducted on August 6, 2019, as planned by the space organisation.

ISRO has stated that all the spacecraft parameters are found normal. The next orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on August 6, 2019, between 2:30 – 3:30 PM (IST). For the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft to move towards the Moon and finally land on the lunar surface, it will have to pass the planned orbital elevations. During this orbit raising process, the scientists will install the vehicle in the next class and this system will last till August 6. On August 14, the spacecraft will be raised outside the Earth’s orbit and pushed to the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan 2’s Lander- Vikram will land on the Moon’s surface on September 7, as planned by ISRO. During the landing, it will face a critical phase and probable danger for around 15 minutes. However until reaching the orbit of the Moon, it will be very closely monitored. The Lander- Vikram will land on the lunar south pole region, where no other country has reached till now. The Pragyan Rover which will be released through the Lander will conduct in-situ experiments on the lunar surface and will test the discovery of the crucial results of Chandrayaan 1, i.e., the presence of water molecules on the Moon.The presence of other mineral deposits such as uranium, titanium will also be a basis of the experiments on the surface.