Chandrayaan 2 moves a step closer to Moon-landing; ISRO to place craft in orbit over lunar poles

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO placed the moon-bound spacecraft into the lunar orbit on Tuesday. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 update: The Indian space agency ISRO, after the significant achievement of placing the Moon-bound spacecraft into the lunar orbit on Tuesday, moved a step closer to landing on the Moon. The space agency on Wednesday adjusted the Moon-bound orbit of Chandrayaan 2 in order to place it above the lunar poles. The maneuver was conducted by ISRO at 1250 hours IST on Wednesday. The spacecraft is set to undergo a series of Moon-bound orbital maneuvers before it is circularised into to a 100×100 km orbit around the Moon. This event will be followed by the detachment of Lander and Orbiter module of Chandrayaan 2. The lander thereafter will subsequently perform manuevers to identify the landing site followed by the ‘Powered descent’.

While informing about the Moon-bound orbital maneuver, ISRO in a tweet wrote: “Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, August 21 beginning at 1250 hours IST.”

The space agency further informed that the maneuver was carried out as planned. The onboard propulsion system was used to perfectly carry out the operation. The duration of the maneuver was 1228 seconds. The orbit achieved after the maneuver is 118 km x 4412 km. “All spacecraft parameters are normal,” said ISRO.

The Indian Space agency stated that “The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 28, 2019, between 0530 and 0630 hours IST.”

The Vikram Lander module carrying the Pragyan Rover module of Chandrayaan 2 will be landing between two craters ‘Manzinus C’ and ‘Simpelius N’ at a latitude of about 70° South on September 7. The powered descent of Vikram Lander will begin at 0140 hours IST and the final touchdown to the lunar surface will be at 0155 hours IST.