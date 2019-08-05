Chandrayaan 2: Now, watch Moon landing with PM Narendra Modi! Here is how

Chandrayaan 2: Quiz competition will be time bounded and the participants will get a window of 300 seconds to answer 20 questions.

Chandrayaan 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given chance to the youth of India to watch the historic landing of its spacecraft on the Moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ITS Bengaluru Centre. The space agency informed that it will be hosting an online quiz to increase awareness about the space programme. The quiz will be conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to August 20, 2019.

The quiz competition will be time bounded and the participants will get a window of 300 seconds (5 minutes) to answer 20 questions. These questions will be randomly picked from a predefined question bank. The winner will be finalised on the basis of the maximum number of correct answers and in case of multiple participants registering the same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be declared the winner. Also, the participant in order to save time can skip a question and address it later.

In a tweet, ISRO informed that “Participate and get a chance to watch the Landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon live along with Honorable PM Narendra Modi Visit quiz.mygov.in for more details.”

One can access the page by visiting the Online Space quiz section on the quiz window of MyGov.in portal. The maximum score in 20. ISRO also informed that the aforementioned quiz if once started cannot be paused/stopped, until the allotted time expires. The space agency also informed that the criteria for selecting successful winners will be “Maximum Correct Answers in the Shortest Time”. In case of a tie, random selection will be done. All the terms and conditions related to the quiz are mentioned on the website and a participant must go through them once.

Also, only two top-scoring Students (from class 8 – 10 only) from each State and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon, live along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shortlisted students along with a list of documents will also need to provide an affidavit from the school confirming that they are students of the school.

Notably, it is a golden opportunity for all, as only a few might be lucky to watch it alongside the Prime Minister, but everyone who participates will get a participation certificate.