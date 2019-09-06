Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Date and Time: When and where to watch ISRO’s historic mission with Vikram, Pragyan

When and Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: Financial Express Online will be running a blog on Chandrayaan 2’s landing on Moon.

When and Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: Over a billion people in India are eagerly waiting for the historic soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on Moon by ISRO. If everything goes as per plan, India will join an elite bloc of nations to achieve the feat of carrying out soft landing on the South pole of Moon. Russia, the US, and China have done this previously. However, with the successful soft landing, ISRO will become the first space-agency to make a soft landing on the south pole of Moon. After the landing by Vikram lander, the Pragyan rover will roll out to explore the surface of the Moon.

While ISRO scientists are gearing up for the final push, people from across India and all over the world eagerly want to know when will Chandrayaan 2 land on Moon and when and where to watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon landing.

WATCH: Chandrayaan 2- ISRO’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover set to create history!

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Date and Time: When and Where to watch?

Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on July 22, will make the historic soft-landing on Moon in the wee hours of Saturday. Chandrayaan 2’s lander ‘Vikram’ will start descending between 1 am and 2 am on September 7. There will be a touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

When and Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: Chandrayaan 2’s historic soft-landing on Moon can be watched on television, YouTube, OTT platforms. Financial Express Online will be running a blog on Chandrayaan 2’s landing on Moon. You can also follow Financial Express Online’s Facebook page and Twitter handle for real-time updates.

Doordarshan will telecast the Chandrayaan 2’s landing on Moon. One can follow Doordarshan’s Youtube channel. You can also follow the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Youtube channel for the Chandrayaan 2’s landing on Moon. One can also follow Jio TV, and Vodafone Live to get updates about Chandrayaan 2’s landing on Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to witness the history along with the space sceintists and school students. Chandrayaan 2 is a Rs 978 crore unmanned moon mission. The cost of satellite was Rs 603 crore, and GSLV MK III cost stood at Rs 375 crore.