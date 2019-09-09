Chandrayaan 2: Locating Vikram lander proves Orbiter functioning well, says space expert

Chandrayaan 2: The Orbitor is placed in a 96 km x 125 km orbit around the Moon. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2: On Sunday, ISRO announced regarding the location of the Vikram Lander module of Chandrayaan 2. According to space experts, it is quite evident and “proves beyond doubt” now that the Orbiter is functioning well. Talking to PTI, space expert Ajay Lele, a senior fellow of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, said that the Vikram lander was located in within hours and it appears that it was only a matter of hours for the orbiter to locate the lander. “The only question to be bothered about is the health and functionality of the Vikram,” Lele said. A statement was made by the ISRO Chief, K Sivan, on Sunday regarding the identification of Vikram’s location.

The head of India’s space agency said that the cameras on-board the Orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2 located the lander just a day after the Vikram lander did not soft-land on the Moon’s surface as planned. He added that there is a possibility that the lander might have hard-landed. “Efforts to establish contact with Vikram are being made,” Sivan said.

Ajay Lele stated, “Identification of the location of the Vikram lander proves beyond doubt that the Orbiter is working fine. The main element of ISRO’s Moon-mission is the Orbiter as it has been designed to work for at least one year.” He further added that as the orbiter is working fine, 90-95 per cent of the mission objective has been achieved.

Lele while emphasizing the Orbiter said that it has a planned life of more than one year and will keep transmitting data related to different unexplored aspects of the Moon during this period. “The rover Pragyan and lander Vikram were part of the mission which was designed to function for just one lunar day, which is almost 14 Earth days,” Lele added.

The space expert further said that the images and all the related data about the Vikram that orbiter has captured will make it easier to determine the health of the lander. S Nambi Narayanan, former ISRO scientist said, “Establishing communication with the lander is the next challenge for ISRO.” He further said that the chances of establishing communication with the lander look bleak as it might have crash-landed on the lunar surface.