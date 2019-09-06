Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE: ISRO will not disappoint, says space-agency Chief K Sivan

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live Updates: In a few hours, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will rewrite history by becoming the first space agency in the world to soft-land in Moon’s South Polar Region. Indians from world over and PM Narendra Modi at ISRO’s Bengaluru headquarter with scientists and students, and with bated breath, will witness the ‘most terrifying 15 minutes’ as Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander will power-descend from its orbit to soft-land between two Lunar Craters known as Manzinus C and Simpelius N. ISRO has informed that the tentative touchdown time for Vikram lander is between 1.30 am to 2.30 am on September 7. Once the touchdown is complete, ISRO will study the surroundings and wait for the lunar dust to settle before Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram Lander in the wee hours of September 7, most probably between 5.30 am to 6.30 am. ISRO’s successful landing mission on Moon surface would make India only the fourth country in the world after former USSR, the US and China to accomplish soft landing on the Earth’s only natural satellite.
Chandrayaan 2’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan are expected to uncover the mysteries of the Moon’s South Polar region. It will investigate the possibility of the presence of water in the form of ice in the dark region of the Moon. So, stay tuned with Financial Express Online as we bring to you the minute-by-minute Live Updates of Chandrayaan 2’s Moon Landing.
Highlights
The soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' will be carried out by at least eight onboard equipment in a coordinated manner. There will be rover 'Pragyaan' stationed inside it. There will be cmeras like Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC), Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC), and Lander Hazardous Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). There will be two Kurtz-above (KA) Band Altimeter-2 and KA Band Altimeter-1. There will be a Laser Altimeter (LASA).
PM Modi says, "I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan."
"I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan - 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians," says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too," says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi said that, "The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!" "The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," said PM Modi.
ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan has termed the soft-landing of Chandrayaan 2 on Moon as a 'big moment' for India. The ISRO chief has stated that the task at hand is challenging. He has also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be watching the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on Moon with the children and this will be moral boost for scientists of ISRO. Sivan has assured that ISRO will not disappoint PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO headquarter in Bengaluru at the wee hours of Saturday to witness the Chandrayaan 2's soft-landing on Moon. He will be joined by 60-70 high school students selected from across the country, as per reports.
ISRO has explained the crucial soft-landing of Chandrayaan 2 on Moon. The Bengaluru headquartered space agency stated that there are three cameras- Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC), Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC), and Lander Hazardous Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). It has also said that there will be two KA Band Altimeter-1 and KA Band Altimeter-2. These will ensure soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's surface.
As Chandrayaan-2 enters its final phase of making soft-landing on Moon, scientists from US space agency NASA eagerly await for the success of ISRO's ambitious mission to Moon.