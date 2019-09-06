Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE: ISRO will not disappoint, says space-agency Chief K Sivan

Chandrayaan 2 live telecast in India: ISRO’s successful landing mission on Moon surface would make India only the fourth country in the world after former USSR, the US and China to accomplish soft landing on the Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live Updates: In a few hours, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will rewrite history by becoming the first space agency in the world to soft-land in Moon’s South Polar Region. Indians from world over and PM Narendra Modi at ISRO’s Bengaluru headquarter with scientists and students, and with bated breath, will witness the ‘most terrifying 15 minutes’ as Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander will power-descend from its orbit to soft-land between two Lunar Craters known as Manzinus C and Simpelius N. ISRO has informed that the tentative touchdown time for Vikram lander is between 1.30 am to 2.30 am on September 7. Once the touchdown is complete, ISRO will study the surroundings and wait for the lunar dust to settle before Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram Lander in the wee hours of September 7, most probably between 5.30 am to 6.30 am. ISRO’s successful landing mission on Moon surface would make India only the fourth country in the world after former USSR, the US and China to accomplish soft landing on the Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 2’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan are expected to uncover the mysteries of the Moon’s South Polar region. It will investigate the possibility of the presence of water in the form of ice in the dark region of the Moon. So, stay tuned with Financial Express Online as we bring to you the minute-by-minute Live Updates of Chandrayaan 2’s Moon Landing.

