Chandrayaan 2 launch time IST, date new: When and where to watch ISRO’s historic mission to Moon

Chandrayaan 2 launch time, date new: ISRO is finally launching its ambitious lunar mission to explore the surface of the Moon. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tried to launch Chandrayaan 2 on July 15, but faced roadblock in the form of a technical glitch. Days after it was forced to abort the Chandrayaan 2 launch, the Indian space agency has revealed the new date, time and schedule for Chandrayaan 2 launch. India is eagerly waiting for the lift off of the GSLV Mk-III and if it becomes successful, then Chandrayaan 2 mission will definitely be the glittering jewel in ISRO’s crown. The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will further bolster India’s quest for becoming a space superpower.

Chandrayaan 2 launch time IST

ISRO tried to launch the Chandrayaan 2 in the wee hours of July 15 at 2.51 AM. This time, ISRO has fixed the time for the eagerly-awaiting launch of Chandrayaan 2 at 2.43 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Chandrayaan 2 launch date day India

Chandrayaan 2 launch by ISRO will now take place on Monday i.e July July 22. Earlier, Chandrayaan 2 launch date was fixed on July 15.

When and where to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch?

ISRO will launch the Chandrayaan 2 from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, in Sriharikota. Additionally, Doordarshan will be dpoing a live telecast of the Chandrayaan 2 launch.

Meanwhile, ISRO has completed the launch rehearsal of GSLV Mark III-M1. This is the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 2. According to reports, during the rehearsal, the performance of the launch vehicle was normal.

ISRO is aiming to land the Chandrayaan 2 rover on the unexplored Lunar South Pole.

Financial Express Online wishes luck to ISRO for this mega Chandrayaan 2 mission!