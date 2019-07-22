Chandrayaan 2 launch successful: 5 reasons why every Indian will be proud of ISRO’s Moon mission today!

Chandrayaan 2 launch: The country salutes ISRO as India scripts history in space exploration and technology.

Chandrayaan 2 launch: Over one billion dreams have soared high today as India has taken a giant leap towards outer space! The country’s second Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully been launched. ISRO’s most powerful launch vehicle, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III or GSLV Mk -III successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and the spacecraft has been placed in the Earth’s Orbit. This national space expedition to the Moon has made every Indian swell with pride as ISRO’s dedicated and consistent efforts have resulted in Chandrayaan 2’s flawless launch today. The country salutes ISRO and its scientists as India scripts history in space exploration and technology. Here are five reasons why every Indian will be proud today:

1. India’s maiden landing on the Moon!

With ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2, the country will land on the lunar surface for the very first time. During the premier lunar mission, Chandrayaan 1, the spacecraft was orbiting around the Moon and analyzed lunar surface. However, in this mission, Chandrayaan 2 has three components, namely, the Orbiter, the Lander ‘Vikram’ and the ‘Pragyaan’ Rover. While, the Orbiter will orbit around the Moon, the Lander will attempt a soft landing on the moon to deploy the six-wheeled artificial-intelligence powered Rover. The Rover will analyse the lunar surface and conduct in-situ experiments for exploration and further studies. These results will pave the way towards creating a paradigm shift in lunar expeditions.

2. First space mission to land on the Moon’s South Polar Region!

Chandrayaan 2 holds a distinguished significance as it will pin the country’s flag across global space research. This is because it is the first ever space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon’s South Polar region. It is also the first Indian lunar expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home grown technology. This has made the mission even more unique as the South Polar region of the moon’s terrain has not been explored or sampled by any other country in the past. The mighty launch vehicle GSLV Mk -III has been completely designed and made within the country, making it a fully home-grown technology, hence Chandrayaan 2 is a fully indigenous mission.

3. Lunar Mission led by India’s ‘Rocket Women’!

Apart from having many first-time milestones, the Chandrayaan 2 project is being spearheaded by two senior women scientists of ISRO. ISRO’s very own Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha, popularly known as India’s ‘Rocket Women’ were leading the project for all its main components, which includes the project oversight as well as the crucial final phase of landing. Ritu Karidhal is the Mission Director, while Muthayya Vanitha is Project Director for Chandrayaan 2. With their illustrious scientific prowess and critical expertise for space engineering, these senior women space scientists have been associated with ISRO for almost two decades and have been a part of sub-system development for satellites and past launches.

4. India joins illustrious league of nations to ever land on the Moon!

With Chandrayaan 2, the country has joined the illustrious league of four nations across the world to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. Previously, China, the United States and the former Soviet Union have attempted soft landing on the moon. This puts India among the global leaders for space technology and research, while the discoveries during the mission will scale new frontiers for science.

5. Space mission at frugal cost of engineering

Chandrayaan 2 also stands out for its frugal cost of engineering as its total cost is way lower than several other lunar missions. Specifically, the total cost of Chandrayaan 2 is Rs 978 crore or $142,651,080 ($142 million) which includes the mission cost of Rs 603 crore and the cost of its launch which is Rs 375 crore. Interestingly, this cost was estimated to be lower than many of the high-grossing Hollywood movies such as Avengers Endgame, Titanic, Avatar, Spider Man 3. In this way, ISRO has carved a niche for itself across the globe, in the sphere of astronomy and space research for running cost-effective as well as less expensive projects.