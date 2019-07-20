Chandrayaan 2 to be launched from SDSC SHAR: Know about India’s famous spaceport at Sriharikota

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s state-of-the-art Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota is India’s main spaceport from where Chandrayaan 2 will take its flight.

Chandrayaan 2 Launch: ISRO is launching its most ambitious mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan 2, on Monday, July 22. Chandrayaan 2’s successful launch will propel India into an elite club of countries which have landed a rover on the lunar surface. Not just that, with Chandrayaan 2’s launch, India will become the first country ever to do so in the Lunar South Pole region, which is more towards the darker side of the Moon, Earth’s natural satellite’s least explored side. Chandrayaan 2 will explore the possibilities of finding water there. With Chandrayaan 2’s launch, one name is being used quite regularly and anyone who follows India’s space sector is aware of it but very few know more about. We are taking about ISRO’s state-of-the-art Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India’s main spaceport from where Chandrayaan 2 will take its flight. It is also known as SDSC SHAR. Here is everything that you need to know about India’s premier space centre SDSC SHAR:

SDSC SHAR is located in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore District, some 100 km north of Chennai

SDSC SHAR offers Launch Base Infrastructure for India’s space launches. It is ISRO’s main launch centre with two launch pads where launches of PSLV and GSLV are carried out

SDSC SHAR has facilities for static testing of solid motors and solid propellant processing

It also has full system support for launch operations and launch vehicle integration together with facilities for range operations comprising tracking and telemetry

SDSC SHAR also has mission control centre and command network

The launch infrastructure at SDSC SHAR can be used for satellite launches into not just low earth orbit or polar orbit but also at geostationary transfer orbit

The launch complexes at SDSC SHAR offer facilities for vehicle assembly, checkout and prior to that fuelling, and then launch operations

SDSC SHAR also has facilities for launching sounding rockets which are used for studying Earth’s atmosphere

Apart from the above-mentioned facilities which are highly guarded and entry to which is regulated by the security agencies, SDSC SHAR has many attractions for common visitors. SDSC SHAR now has a Space Theme Park which offers Indian citizens a chance to witness the launches taking place from India’s premier spaceport. Shriharikota’s space theme park has the following facilities for the visitors:

Rocket Garden: As the name suggests, the garden will have a display of beautiful ISRO launch vehicles like its sounding rocket, SLV, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, Mk-III. There will also be a provision to go inside and see their interior. There will be photo taking points for the selfie-crazy generation in the lawn. There will be a water fountain in the middle of the rocket garden.

Launch View Gallery: The Space Port of India naturally attracts visitors to witness the launch activities and cheer for the pride of our Nation. At present, appropriate facilities are being developed for accommodating more number of visitors so that they can view the launch at Sriharikota. This would allow thousands of viewers and visitors to witness the launch.

ISRO’s launch view gallery at SDSC SHAR

Space Museum: ISRO’s Space Museum at SDSC SHAR offers a detailed account of India’s space quests from its very beginning. India’s space history is unfurled to the visitors in six sections viz., history, education, applications, technology, global and its future.

Citizens planning to visit Sriharikota via train can get down at the nearest Railway Station of Sullurpeta which is about 18 km from SHAR. Limited Public/Private Transport like bus and taxies is available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota.