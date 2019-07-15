Chandrayaan 2 launch called off! Here’s why ISRO aborted India’s mission to Moon

Chandrayaan 2 launch: Chandrayaan 2 launch was earlier scheduled in the first week of January.

Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off by ISRO! Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had to abort its second mission to Moon ahead of the lift off. Chandrayaan-2 on board GSLVMkIII-M1 was scheduled to launch at 2.51 am but the countdown was stopped 56 minutes and 24 seconds before lift off at 1.55 am. ISRO has cited “technical snag” as the reason behind its move to call off the dream project. ISRO’S Mission Control Centre announced the decision even as the space agency tweeted saying the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off “as a measure of abundant precaution” after a “technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system”. ISRO, however, has said that revised launch date would be announced later.

A technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system at t-minus 56 minutes, ISRO Associate Director (Public Relations), B R Guruprasad was quoted as saying by PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind was at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to witness the launch. According to reports, Chandrayaan 2 launch was earlier scheduled in the first week of January. However, the date was later shifted to July 15.

Chandrayaan 2 is ISRO’s ambitious mission to the Moon. After its successful completion, India will join an elite club of countries to send a rover to the Lunar surface. India would become the first country to do it so on Lunar South Pole which is one the darker side of the Mon and where there has been some possibility of finding water. Chandrayaan 2 is quite inexpensive compared to the missions of other countries. The total cost of Chandrayaan 2 is Rs 978 crore which includes Rs 603 crore as mission cost and Rs 375 crore as its launch cost. According to estimates, it is way cheaper than Hollywood movies like Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

ISRO is becoming known worldwide for running effective and inexpensive projects. According to estimates, America spent $ 25 billion on its Apollo missions, total 15 in number, to Moon. The US missions included 6 Moon missions that put Neil Armstrong and other astronauts to the Moon. China spent $8.4 Billion on its entire space programme in a year. Erstwhile USSR which launched an unmanned craft to the Lunar surface in 1966 spent over $20 billion at the current value between 1960s and 70s.