Chandrayaan 2 launch LIVE: ISRO’s second Moon mission to take off today

Chandrayaan 2 launch LIVE: Chandrayaan 2 is all set to break past the Earth’s escape velocity and start its journey towards the planet’s only natural satellite, the Moon. Over one billion Indians are eagerly waiting for this proud moment and will be catching the live updates of Chandrayaan 2’s launch. India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 will also be the country’s first to carry a rover which will soft-land on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan 2 will explore the unchartered territory of the Moon’s south polar region. On Sunday, July 21, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started the countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on board its “Baahubali” rocket GSLV MK III. The countdown started at 1843 Hrs IST on Sunday and the launch of Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on Monday, July 22. Earlier the launch of Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled on July 15 but ISRO, just in the nick of time, aborted its launch mission due to a “technical snag” in the launch vehicle.

Later, on Sunday, ISRO informed that the fuel filling of the liquid core stage of Chandrayaan 2’s launch vehicle GSLV MkIII M1 was completed. Chandrayaan 2s launch vehicle is ISRO’s most robust and advanced rocket and its success will further give the agency capacity to carry out more complex missions like Gaganyaan which is planned as a manned mission.