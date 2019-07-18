Chandrayaan 2: ISRO reveals new launch date and time for India’s Moon mission

ISRO has an exceptional success rate when it comes to launching systems.

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given a new date for the re-launch of Chandrayaan 2. The rescheduled take-off of India’s ambitious Lunar Mission will now take place on July 22 at 2.43 PM. ISRO tweeted: “Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. ”

Earlier, Chandrayaan 2’s launch on July 17 was called off in the final hour of the countdown. ISRO informed that there was a technical snag that developed in the launch vehicle system and a “measure of abundant precaution” it called off that day. This was not the first time when a mission involving India’s powerful GSLV was postponed by ISRO. GSLV has a dozen successful missions to its credit out of 16 so far, four missions failed as well.

On the condition of anonymity, a top official earlier told Financial Express Online that “In the launch of such big mission a lot of preparation needs to be done. The process is a thousand times more complex. We have to confirm and clear each stage and study and analyze huge data. On July 17, there were some issues showing up when we were doing sequence checks, so it was critical for us to re-schedule it.”

GSLV MK-III is ISRO’s most powerful rocket and has got a nick-name “Baahubali”. It weighs 640 tonnes and is 144m high. In the 1st stage, there are 2 strap-on boosters, the second stage has 2 Vikas engines, and the third stage has the cryogenic engine. On top of the cryogenic engine, the spacecraft is placed which weighs 2,379kg and has an Orbiter, Lander and a Rover kept within.

The Spacecraft is made of three modules along with a ginormous rocket the GSLV Mk-III M-1, which will be used to place the spacecraft in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) of earth. The three modules of Chandrayaan 2 are the Orbiter, the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyaan. The Space agency of India will be the first to land a spacecraft in the polar regions of the Moon. Also, it will be the first time Indian will be soft landing a vessel on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan 2 is being launched by ISRO in the quest to find out the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around the lunar South Pole. The South Pole region of Moon has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.