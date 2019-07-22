Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO has just a few minutes to launch lunar mission; here’s why

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO has a narrow window for the lift off of the spacecraft today (ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 latest updates: Just a week after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had to postpone the launch of India’s second lunar mission before its lift off, scientists Monday will have to make optimum use of an extremely narrow window of suitable time slot to attempt the relaunch. Chandrayaan 2’s relaunch has been targeted for lift off Monday at 2:43 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to make a second attempt for sending the country’s first lander mission to the lunar surface. However, for the launch, ISRO scientists deal with very little flexibility in terms of the time as the suitable time slot during which the spacecraft can be launched lasts barely a few minutes, according to an IE report.

A former ISRO scientist was quoted in the report saying that the most suitable launch window in this month was found to be between July 9 and 16. During these days, the time slot during which the spacecraft could be launched extended to around an hour or more. However Monday, this launch opportunity exists for barely a couple of minutes so all the operations in the run-up have to be completed with accuracy and precision, according to scientists. Similar narrow time slots are available on a few other days in this month but after this month, a suitable window would be available only in the month of September

K Sivan, ISRO Chairman was quoted saying in a PTI report that Chandrayaan-1, the first Moon mission, had revealed the presence of water molecules on the Moon and that the latest mission will be conducting similar scientific experiments. K Sivan stated that Chandrayaan-2 has attracted the attention of not only Indian scientists but also of the global experts.

The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was originally scheduled for July 15, but ISRO scientists noticed a sudden drop in pressure in a chamber filled with the Helium gas with about two hours before the lift off. Due to this, they decided to abort the mission being unable to immediately ascertain the reason and also, unwilling to take any chances with the prestigious mission. After this, an expert committee was constituted to assess the problem and suggest some corrective measures.

Recently, ISRO declared that the committee had rectified the problem and that all the systems of the spacecraft were functioning normally. Sivan was quoted saying that the technical snag had been rectified and that the launch vehicle is in good health as the pre-launch rehearsal had been successfully completed by ISRO.

Despite the delay in launching the mission, there has been no change in the dates on which the lander and rover modules of the mission will be landing on the lunar surface. However the path it would take will be different, since there would be 48 days between the launch and landing instead of the previous 54 days. According to an ISRO scientist, there is also a possibility that by the time the module lands on the Moon, the date in India will be changed to September 7. This is because the lander module will take some time in locating the right spot to land on the lunar surface.

According to the revised flight sequence, Chandrayaan-2 will spend around 23 days in the Earth’s orbit instead of 17 as per the original schedule.

With the successful launch and implementation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, India will become the fourth country ever to soft-land a rover on the surface of the Moon after Russia, USA and China.