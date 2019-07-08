Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: When and where to watch ISRO’s mega event

When and where to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch: The much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan 2 will take place in the wee hours of July 15.

Chandrayaan 2 launch: A historic moment awaits Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as it plans to take another giant leap in aerospace sector. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in a few days’ time. Talking about the Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan stated it would contain three components, Orbiter, Lander and Rover. The total composite module will weight 3.8 tonnes, Sivan told reporters.

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: The much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan 2 will take place in the wee hours of July 15. Chandrayaan-2 launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 0251 hours on July 15. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on-board GSLV Mk-III. Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170 x40400 km orbit. Subsequently, Chandrayaan-2 will be put on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. The lander-Vikram is likely to make soft landing on lunar surface on September 6, 2019. After making the landing, the Rover will roll out. It will then carry out experiments on Lunar surface for 1 Lunar day. A single lunar day is equal to 14 Earth days. However. Orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year.

Doordarshan (DD) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch. You can also follow Doordarshan’s youtube channel for live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 launch. Reliance Jio users can watch it on Jio TV.

Chandrayaan 2 launch tickets: ISRO has opened the door for public viewing of the Chandrayaan 2 launch. ISRO has initiated the online registration process for watching the upcoming Chandrayaan-2 launch. The registration has begun at 00:00 hrs on July 4, 2019.