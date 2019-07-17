Chandrayaan 2 launch date: ISRO working overtime to rectify fault; launch in the next few days

Chandrayaan 2: The GSLV-Mk III rocket was fully fuelled up before the snag was noticed in the ‘Bahubali’ rocket. (PTI photo)

Chandrayaan 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation is working overtime to rectify the fault that was identified ensure that the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft takes off in the next few days.

Reacting to reports in a section of the media which have said the launch will happen between July 20-23, highly placed sources in ISRO told Financial Express Online that no dates have been set yet. “No, dates have been set yet. And when they are, we will announce.”

The Rs 978 crore launch of the Chandrayaan -2 mission had to be called off abruptly in the wee hours of Monday after a technical snag was noticed. The GSLV-Mk III rocket was fully fuelled up before the snag was noticed in the ‘Bahubali’ rocket.

According to ISRO, a technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. And the mission was called off a precautionary measure. Without elaborating further, ISRO had on Monday said that revised launch date will be announced later.

Soon after, a high-level committee of experts was set up which to analyze the data to identify the problem and what caused it.

Said a former scientist, “The analyzing process cannot be hurried in such cases as the data is huge. All checks and counter checks will need to be carried out again before a launch date or time can be decided.” Looking at the weather conditions, depending on the position of the moon where Chandrayaan-2 has to soft-land, the launch will be decided and in all probability, the rocket might have to be emptied as it is already fuelled up.

The 640-tonne rocket GSLV-Mk III nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ stands at a height of 44 meters tall, and it is expected to carry the 3.8 tonne Chandrayaan-2. There are three stages including the Orbiter with a 2,379 kg and eight payloads, the Lander `Vikram’ -1,471 kg, with four payloads and `Rover’ `Pragyan’27 kg, with two payloads.