Chandrayaan 2 launch countdown begins! ISRO all set to launch lunar mission on GSLV-Mk III from Sriharikota

Chandrayaan 2 has been delayed by a week with the launch being called off less than an hour before schedule on July 15.

Chandrayaan 2 launch countdown begins! The countdown for the much-awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun this evening. “The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 commenced today at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22nd. More updates to follow…” tweeted ISRO’s official Twitter handle. Chandrayaan 2 is India’s ambitious lunar mission in which for the first time, an Indian lander will touchdown on the surface of the Moon, and a rover will roll out to explore the surface of the Moon. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched by ISRO from Sriharikota at 2:43 PM on Monday, July 22.

India’s second lunar mission, the Chandrayaan 2, has been delayed by a week with the launch being called off less than an hour before schedule on July 15. This was after ISRO said it observed a technical snag in the launch vehicle, the GSLV-MK III. The launch vehicle is ISRO’s heaviest and the Chandrayaan 2 mission will test its ability ahead of the upcoming Gaganyaan manned mission of the space agency.

ISRO is posting live updates ahead of the launch and soon after the countdown began, also tweeted, “UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced. #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO Stay tuned for more updates….”

Even though the launch of the Chandrayaan 2 mission has been delayed, ISRO hopes to land on the Moon as per its original schedule on September 6. “Vikram”, the lander, will make a gradual soft landing on the lunar surface, after which the rover “Pragyan” will roll out to explore the surface. The landing has been planned between Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters of the Moon, on a high plain.

Chandrayaan 2 aims to explore the South polar region of the Moon – a place where no country has gone before. According to ISRO, the chances of water are higher on the south side of the Moon.