Chandrayaan 2 launch: Big update ahead of ISRO’s mission to Moon

ISRO had informed earlier that the landing schedule of the Chandrayaan 2 is unchanged

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: ISRO completed a successful rehearsal before the launch of its mission to the Moon, ‘Chandrayaan 2’, which is set to launch at 1443 hours IST on July 22. Chandrayaan 2 mission was called off hours before its launch on July 15 dues to a technical issue and later ISRO informed that the launch was rescheduled. ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 is a historic mission as it aims to explore the totally uncharted territory of the Moon which is its south polar region. The region, which is also known as the Dark Side of the Moon has a high probability of availability of ice and chances are that it can help the scientist understand more about the solar system as it contains an undisturbed historical record of the inner solar system environment.

The India Space Agency on Saturday tweeted that “ Launch rehearsal of Chandrayaan 2 onboard the GSLV Mk III-M1 mission completed and performance was normal.”

Former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar, earlier on Saturday, in a statement to ANI said that the mission is ready for launch on July 22. “The Indian Space Agency is ready to launch the mission on July 22 and intends to move in the course to establish itself into moons orbit around September 6. All the activities related to the mission are in full swing and we are ready to give the mission a successful on July 22,” said the former chairman of ISRO.

Notably, the Indian Space Agency had informed earlier that the landing schedule of the Chandrayaan 2 is unchanged and we are planning to land the probe on September 7, as scheduled earlier. ISRO might do a course alteration of its spacecraft in order to land on the same date.