Chandrayaan 2 landing on Moon homage to Vikram Sarabhai, says PM Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi mentioned all the remarkable achievements of Vikram Sarabhai.

Chandrayaan 2: On the occasion of birth centenary of Vikram Sarabhai, PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday. PM Modi mentioned all the remarkable achievements of Vikram Sarabhai. PM Modi talked about his personality and life. PM Modi, while addressing the nation, said that the occasion of 100th birthday of the father of Indian space programme is being celebrated at a remarkable time when Indian is going to land on the Moon.

When the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 will land on the surface of the Moon next month, it will be a homage of 130 crore Indians to Vikram Sarabhai, PM Modi said. This achievement of India will be a special tribute to him. ISRO had informed that the lander module of Chandrayaan 2 has been named after the founder of the Indian space agency, as a tribute to his contribution to Indian space research and science.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation, said, “I am happy that two departments of Government of India, Space Department and Nuclear Energy Department are organising an event on this occasion. I congratulate both the department for the same.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Twitter and captioned it with a message. “Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember the exemplary Doctor Vikram Sarabhai. He has made unparalleled contributions to Indian science and innovation. His efforts made sure that India took rapid strides in science and space,” PM Modi wrote.

This year in January, PM Modi had inaugurated a statue of Vikram Sarabhai in Ahemdabad. The city was not only his birthplace but was also his beloved workplace. Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Space Application Center (SAC), Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are among the top institutions that were established by him in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi, in his national address on Twitter, further said that The stalwart of Indian science, Vikram Sarabhai, was quite certain that the path of development for India will be established only through science and technology. “He believed that if we have to make a place for ourself among the community of nations and play an important role, we should be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to resolve the problems of man and society,” PM said.

He said that Vikram Sarabhai was a very generous and humble personality apart from being a great scientist. The birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai, known as the stalwart of Indian science is celebrated on August 12. The contribution of Vikram Sarabhai in the field of science and research will always be cherished and his image as a great institution builder will be remembered forever. PM Modi also talked about the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE), which linked satellite television to education.