Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s Vikram Lander successfully detaches from Orbiter, to land on Moon in few days

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO successfully detached the Orbiter and Lander into the lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-2 latest update: The Vikram Lander module of ISRO’s lunar probe was successfully separated from its Orbiter module on Monday. This move was considered to be one of the most critical operations of the lunar journey of Chandrayaan-2. The separation of the two modules took place at 1325 hours IST on September 2. The Vikram lander, after the separation from the Orbiter, will undergo two deorbit maneuver on September 3 and September 4 respectively. The Lander will achieve 109 x 120 km orbit around the Moon after its September 3 deorbit maneuver. The orbit that the lander will achieve after its second deorbit maneuver of September 4 will be 39 X 110 km. The Lander will then make powered descent on September 7. Earlier ISRO informed that the powered descent will be carried out in a 15-minute window between 0130 hours and 0230 hours IST on September 7. The maneuver was considered critical because it marks an important phase of the Lunar landing process of chandrayaan 2 and even a minute hurdle during this maneuver could have impacted the whole mission.

ISRO while informing about the separation maneuver of the Vikram lander and the Orbiter in a tweet stated” Vikram Lander Successfully separates from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on Monday, September 02, 2019 at 1315 hours IST.”

The Indian Space Agency providing the detailed of the maneuver further informed that “The Vikram Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km around the Moon. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.” ISRO also informed about the health of the lunar probe and mentioned that “The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored continously from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with additional support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy. The next maneuver is scheduled on Tuesday, September 03, 2019 between 0845 hours to 0945 hours IST.”

The final phase of the lunar landing is very crucial. In this phase called ‘powered descent’, the Vikram lander which has a weight of 1,471 kg will perform a descent towards the lunar surface at a touchdown velocity of 2 meters per second. This process is very critical and any minute mistake can lead to the failure of the landing and surface exploration part of the mission.

This is the first rover-based mission of ISRO and the space agency has never done anything like ‘the proposed soft landing’ earlier. This will be the first time when ISRO will be landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface. The mission has global significance as it will be the first time any object will be landing in the south polar region of the Moon, which is a totally uncharted territory of the Moon.