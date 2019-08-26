Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s spacecraft shares detailed imagery of Lunar surface

Chandrayaan 2: Image shared by ISRO’s lunar probe from a height of 4375 km above the Moon’s surface. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2: The lunar probe of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared pictured on the Moon’s surface captured by its Terrain Mapping Camera-2 mounted onboard the spacecraft. The official Twitter handle of ISRO shared pictures clicked by the onboard camera. The images were captured on August 23 from an altitude of about 4,375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra. The Mitra crater has been named after Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra. Chandryaan 2 is currently correcting its lunar orbit in order to place itself above the lunar poles. The spacecraft has undergone two Moon-bound orbital maneuvers already. The third moon-bound orbital maneuver of Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled on August 28, 2019, between 0530 hours to 0630 hours IST.

ISRO while sharing the pictures on Twitter stated, “Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of #Chandrayaan2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4,375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra (In the name of Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra).”

The space agency while providing details about the crater in the image informed that “The crater Jackson, is an impact crater located in the northern hemisphere of the far side of the Moon. Jackson is a 71 km diameter crater and is located at 22.4°N and 163.1°W. The interesting feature at the western outer rim of Mach crater is another impact crater, Mitra which has a diameter of 92 km. The Mitra crater is named after Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra. He was an Indian physicist and Padma Bhushan recipient. Sisir Kumar Mitra was known for his pioneering work in the field of ionosphere and Radiophysics. The Korolev crater depicted in the image is a 437 km crater which consists of several small craters of varying sizes.”

ISRO has shared a total of three detailed images which captured different craters of the Moon. In another image, ISRO explained the Sommerfeld and Kirkwood craters. ISRO informed that “Sommerfeld is a large impact crater located in the far-side northern-latitudes of the Moon. Sommerfeld has a 169 km diameter crater located at 65.2°N and 162.4°W. It has a relatively flat interior surrounded by a ring mountain and a number of smaller craters lie along the rim edge. The crater is named after Dr Arnold Sommerfeld. Arnold Sommerfeld is a German physicist who pioneered in the field of atomic and quantum physics. In the North-east direction to the Sommerfeld crater lies the Kirkwood crater, which has been named after the American astronomer Daniel Kirkwood, another well-formed impact crater which is approximately 68 km diameter crater.”

Another picture by ISRO featured the Lunar north polar region as imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera 2 from an altitude of approximately 4,375 km. This image depicted impact craters such as Plaskett (109km), Rozhdestvenskiy (177km) and Hermite (104 km). Hermite is one of the coldest spots in the solar system with a temperature of approximately 25 deg Kelvin.

The Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to detach from the Orbiter on September 2 and will maker powered descent to make a soft landing of the lunar surface on September 7.