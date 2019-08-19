Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s lunar spacecraft to be injected into the Moon’s orbit on Tuesday

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s moon-bound spacecraft was launched on July 22 using GSLV Mk III-M1 space vehicle. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 update: In an extremely critical maneuver, ISRO will be injecting its lunar spacecraft into the Moon’s orbit on Tuesday. In order to take India’s Moon-mission a step closer to success, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 20, will fire the liquid engine on-board the Chandrayaan 2. This will help the spacecraft to be captured into the lunar orbit. The Chandrayaan 2 is currently traversing across the Lunar Transfer Trajectory since August 13 after it left the Earth-bound orbiting phase. The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 2 is set to touch the Moon’s surface on September 7.

The chairman of ISRO, K Sivan told PTI that “The injection of Chandrayaan 2 will be done tomorrow morning, tentatively between 0830 am and 0930 am and it is a challenging part of the mission.” This statement came from the K Sivan on Monday, while he was talking about the operation to put the spacecraft in an orbit around the Moon.

ISRO had informed earlier that “Following the injection into lunar orbit, there will be four-orbital maneuvers to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit, where it will be passing over the lunar poles.”

This will be followed by the separation of Vikram lander from the orbiter on September 2 the Indian space agency informed. The Vikram Lander will perform two orbital manoeuvres before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7 according to ISRO.

ISRO’s moon-bound spacecraft, the Chandrayaan2 was launched on July 22 using GSLV MkIII-M1 space vehicle. ISRO spacecraft had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final Earth-bound orbit raising maneuvers were successfully carried out.

The health of Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft under continuous surveillance and is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru along with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru. The space agency had informed that all systems onboard Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft are performing normally.

Chandrayaan 2 will explore the totally uncharted territory or the Moon and will improvise on the findings of ISRO’s first moon mission ‘Chandrayaan’.