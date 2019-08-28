Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s lunar probe performs 3rd Moon-bound orbital maneuver

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO successfully carried out the third moon-bound orbital maneuver early on Wednesday. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 update: The third Moon-bound orbital maneuver was carried out on ISRO’s lunar probe. Chandrayaan 2 which is undergoing orbital maneuver in the Moon’s orbit in order to place itself over the lunar poles is scheduled to land on the Moon’s surface on September 7. ISRO informed that the third Moon-bound orbital maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 was performed successfully on August 28 at 0904 hours IST. ISRO also informed that the next Lunar bound orbit maneuver will be carried out on August 30 between 1800 hours to 1900 hours IST. It is to note that Chandrayaan 2 will be the first rover-based spacecraft to land in the South polar region of the Moon. The lunar South pole is considered to be the dark side of the Moon as the craters in this region of the lunar surface has remained untouched from light.

ISRO in a tweet from its official Twitter account on Wednesday said that “Third Lunar-bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 0904 hours IST.”

While informing about the maneuver on its website the Indian Space Agency stated that “The third Lunar bound orbital maneuver was carried out using the onboard propulsion system. The total duration of the maneuver process was 1190 seconds. The orbit achieved after this maneuver of Chandrayaan 2 is 179 km x 1412 km.”

“All the parameters of the spacecraft are normal. The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30, 2019, between 1800 to 1900 hours IST,” ISRO stated.

Chandrayaan 2 has three modules – the Orbiter, the Lander named Vikram and the Rover named Pragyan. The Lander is scheduled to detach from the Orbitor on September 2. After which the Lander will undergo orbit lowering maneuvers while revolving around the lunar poles and imaging lunar surface. The imaging process will help the lander to identify a suitable location to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole. The lander will initiate the powered descent process on September 7 and make a soft landing on the lunar south pole after 15 minutes of crucial maneuver. The process of lunar soft landing will begin at 0140 hours IST and will end at 0155 hours IST with the touchdown of Vikram lander.