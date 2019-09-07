Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s lunar Orbiter to deliver advanced scientific data for 7 years! K. Vijay Raghavan informs

Chandrayaan 2: Nothing is lost for India, as Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter is still healthy in the lunar orbit and is set to provide cutting edge scientific data throughout its mission lifetime.

Chandrayaan 2 update: A momentary lapse cannot deter the love and support of a billion starry-eyed souls. A united India, stood solemnly with ISRO on Saturday, after the mission control room lost communication with Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander, just minutes before landing on the lunar surface. However, the ambitious Chandrayaan 2, ISRO’s most challenging space mission till date, has already put India on a pedestal. Chandrayaan 2, as a collective mission, has achieved 95 percent of its objectives. The Moon, is 3,84,4000 kms away from the Earth and Vikram went all the way till it was just 2.1 km away, the margin of which can’t even be measured by a proper decimal point figure. This is one of the biggest accomplishments for the Indian Space Research Organisation and today, after a brief period of despondency, the space agency is back to work. Nothing is lost for India, as Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter is still healthy in the lunar orbit and is set to provide cutting edge scientific data throughout its mission lifetime.

Elaborating on the scientific prowess of the space mission, K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India explained the way forward in a series of 27 tweets. According to Raghavan, the Chandrayaan-2 mission is very complex one, and a significant technological leap from the previous missions of ISRO. The mission brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored South polar region of the Moon.

See Raghavan’s tweet:

1/n Since the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019, India and the world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectation and excitement. — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) September 7, 2019

The unique space mission, is aimed at studying not just one area of the Moon but also the moon’s exosphere, surface and sub-surface in a single mission. Raghavan notes that Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon and will enrich the understanding of the moon’s evolution, map minerals, water molecules in the polar regions, utilizing its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments.The precise launch of the spacecraft and the mission management has ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year.

Raghavan listed out the cutting-edge science, from ISRO which will come through Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter. These are as follows:

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter’s camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) used in any other lunar mission so far and has already started providing high-resolution images which will be immensely useful for the global scientific community.

Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter Camera: TMC 2 is a miniature version of the Terrain Mapping Camera which has been used on-board the Chandrayaan 1 moon mission.

TMcv2’s primary objective is mapping the lunar surface in the panchromatic spectral band (0.5-0.8 microns), high spatial resolution (5m), swathe (20 km from 100 km lunar polar orbit). The data will give clues about the Moon’s evolution, and will lead to 3D maps of the lunar surface.

Apart from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter’s camera, there are several other scientific components placed within the module, which will provide cutting edge scientific discoveries and pave the way for more lunar space studies.

Raghavan added that Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just over 2 km above the lunar surface. All systems and sensors of Chandrayaan 2 Lander functioned perfectly until this point. This tested and proved several new technologies for ISRO, such as the variable thrust propulsion technology.

He concluded that the success criteria were defined for each and every phase of the moon mission and so far 90 to 95% of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue to contribute to Lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander.

According to the latest official update, the ISRO project review teams made presentations for mission management, Chaired by ISRO Chairman, Dr. K Sivan right through the early hours of today. They are addressing the causes and learning from the recent events. ISRO is back to work in collective action, with its characteristic of brilliance in space science and technology