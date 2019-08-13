Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s lunar craft to move towards Moon

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO successfully launched its moon-bound spacecraft on July 22 (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 update: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a crucial maneuver on Wednesday, will inject its Moon-bound spacecraft into lunar transfer trajectory. ISRO will perform the process in early hours of Wednesday, August 14. The process that ISRO will be performing is called trans-lunar injection. This critical maneuver of ISRO will put Chandrayaan 2 on a path towards the Moon. ISRO had performed fifth Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan 2 on August 6. After this critical maneuver Chandrayaan 2 was set on a path to enter Lunar Transfer Trajectory. During this orbital transfer, Chandrayaan 2 will cover most of the 384,400 km distance between the Earth and the Moon.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 has already gone through five Earth-bound orbit raising maneuvres. The composite body of Chandrayaan 2 along with its three modules, the Orbiter, the Lander Vikram and the Rover Pragyaan is currently revolving in an elliptical Earth-bound orbit.

The maneuver to be performed by ISRO on Wednesday will increase the Earth-bound orbit of Chandrayaan 2 to approximately 266 x 413,623 km. The space agency informed that this maneuver will be done between 3 AM to 4 AM IST when Chandrayaan 2 will reach the highest point of its elliptical earth-bound orbit.

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan told ANI that: “Early morning on Wednesday, August 14, around 3:30 AM IST, we are going to have a maneuver called trans-lunar injection, by this maneuver, Chandrayaan 2 will leave the Earth and move towards the Moon.”

The Chairman of ISRO, K Sivan attended an event on Monday in Ahmedabad, marking the birth centenary of the father of India’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai. Talking about the next important steps of ISRO’s Moon-mission, K Sivan said that “Chandrayaan 2 will be captured into the Moon’s orbit on August 20 and it will make a soft-landing on the Moon’s surface on September 7 by performing a series of crucial maneuvers.

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on July 22 on-board the mammoth space launch vehicle of ISRO called GSLV MK III M-1.