Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s Lunar craft moves one step closer to the Moon

The fourth Moon-bound orbit maneuver of Chandrayaan 2 was successfully performed on Friday. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 update: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully maneuvered its Moon-bound spacecraft in the lunar orbit again. ISRO informed that the fourth Moon-bound orbit maneuver of Chandrayaan 2 was successfully performed on Friday. These maneuvers are being performed in order to place the spacecraft above the lunar poles and also to achieve a 100×100 km orbit above the Moon. Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on July 22 onboard the GSLV Mk III M-1 space vehicle. The spacecraft, since its launch, has undergone a series of typical maneuvers. The most crucial of all till date was the trans-lunar injection through which the Chandrayaan 2 was inserted into the Moon’s orbit. Chandrayaan 2 is set to land in the south polar region of the Moon. The first rover based mission of ISRO is a quest to further explore the finding of the Chandrayaan 1 mission which had earlier suggested the presence of water in the south polar region of the Moon.

ISRO, while informing about the successful maneuver, tweeted, “Fourth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1818 hours IST.”

ISRO further explaining the detail of the fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft informed on its website that “The maneuver was completed as planned earlier. The onboard propulsion system was used to achieve the desired lunar orbit. The duration of the maneuver was 1155 seconds. The orbit achieved after the maneuver is 124 km x 164 km. All spacecraft parameters of Chandrayaan 2 are normal.”

ISRO added that “The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver of Chandrayyan 2 is scheduled to be carried out on September 1, 2019, between 1800 and 1900 hrs IST.”

Earlier ISRO had informed that “The lander module ‘Vikram’ of the Chandrayaan 2 will detach from the Orbiter module of the spacecraft on September 2.” The space agency has also informed about the landing schedule of the lunar probe. ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 will land on the lunar surface in the early hours on September 7.

The spacecraft will land on the surface of the Moon in a 15-minute long ‘powered descent’ which will include a series of rough braking and fine braking. The powered descent phase of the Vikram lander will initiate at 0140 hours IST on September 7 and the final touchdown will be at 0155 hours IST on September 7. The Rover will roll out of the lander after a few hours and explore the south polar region for a duration of 1 lunar day which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.