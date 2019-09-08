Chandrayaan 2: ISRO to continue efforts to re-establish link with Vikram Lander for next 14 days

Chandrayaan 2: India’s dream of soft-landing a spacecraft on Lunar surface has been briefly halted as mission control lost communication with Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander.

Chandrayaan 2 latest News: The effort to soft-land Vikram lander on Lunar South Pole region might not have gone as planned but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to re-establish contact. Talking to the national broadcaster Doordarshan, ISRO chief K Sivan, on Saturday, said that it will continue its efforts to establish a link with Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander for the next 14 days after the soft-landing on the lunar south pole region did not go as per their plans. “The current situation is that there is no communication with the lander but we will be trying to re-establish contact with it for the next 14 days,” Sivan said. The ISRO chief added that notwithstanding the landing, India’s Moon mission has achieved many other feats. “If you look in totality, the Chandrayaan 2 mission’s success is very much close to 100%,” Sivan said.

Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter, which is circulating around the Moon, has an expected life term of over seven years. “Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter’s designated life-term was only one year but because it now has additional fuel to function, the Orbiter will continue to work for around seven and a half years,” ISRO’s Sivan said.

“Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter is already in its intended orbit, flying around the Moon and it will enrich the scientific community’s understanding of the Earth’s only natural satellite’s evolution process, and using its eight sophisticated scientific instruments, it will map minerals and water molecules, if any, present in Moon’s Polar Regions,” the ISRO chief added.

Earlier, ISRO released a statement saying that “notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander” Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved “90 to 95% of the objectives.”

In one of its Twitter updates, ISRO informed: “Chandrayaan-2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of ISRO, which brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.”

Only three countries, the US, former USSR and China, have landed a spacecraft on Lunar surface so far. With Chandrayaan-2, India attempted to land a spacecraft on the Moon for the first time in history and join the elite club.