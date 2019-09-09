Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander is in single piece but tilted position after hard landing, says ISRO official

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander was found using the Orbiter on the lunar surface. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander Latest News: The Indian Space research Organisation which is constantly trying to re-establish contact with Vikram Lander has given an important update. Talking to PTI, an ISRO official associated with the moon-mission said that the Vikram Lander is in a single piece, it has not broken though its position is tilted. “It has probably hard-landed on Lunar surface as per the thermal images sent by the on-board camera of Chandrayaan’s orbiter,” ISRO Official said. ISRO has not lost hopes and is continuously making all-out efforts to re-establish a link with Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ lander which is now lying on the lunar surface, in a tilted position, after hard-landing.

Vikram lander, which has ‘Pragyan’ rover packed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the mission control was snapped during the final stages of its descent just 2.1 km above moon’s surface, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Watch Video | Chandrayaan 2 Vikram landing glitch: PM Modi hugs & consoles ISRO chief in heart-warming gesture

ISRO official added that the agency is making every effort possible to re-established link with the Vikram lander. “At ISROTelemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) a dedicated team of ISRO scientists are on the job,” the official said.

India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 which consisted of three components viz., an orbiter, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover was launched on July 22nd. The mission life of Orbiter is scheduled to be one year, and 14 Earth days, that is one Lunar day, for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.

READ | Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander located on Moon by ISRO

K Sivan, ISRO Chairman on Saturday said that they would continue their efforts to restore the link with the Vikram lander for next 14 days. Sivan reiterated his resolve on Sunday after Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter captured thermal images of the Vikram Lander on Lunar surface.

Space experts are divided on ISRO’s chances of restoring the link with the Vikram Lander. While some experts say that chances of re-establishing contact with it are less and bleak, others believe that ISRO stands good chances of clinching it raising hope that chances of Vikram lander springing back to life once again are not ruled out.

The ISRO official added that there are limitations. “ISRO has experience of recovering spacecraft (which did not snap communication) in geostationary orbit. But in the case of Vikram lander, there is very little operational flexibility. Already on Moon’s surface, it is not possible to reorient it. We have to see whether antennas are pointing towards either the ground station mission control or the orbiter. All this is extremely difficult. But chances are good and we are keeping our fingers crossed,” the ISRO official added.

Asked whether power is an issue, the official said that with “solar panels all around it” and “internal batteries” which “are not used much”, power is not an issue with Vikram lander. Apart from Pragyan rover, Vikram lander also carried three payloads – Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere or RAMBHA, Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment or ChaSTE and Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity or ILSA.